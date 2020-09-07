Heightened security presence in Abuja, others over Boko Haram threat

Security agencies have stepped up surveillance of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja and the two contiguous states of Nasarawa and Kogi to forestall planned attacks by the Boko Haram terrorist group.

The security beef-up followed an intelligence report that suspected terrorists were planning a grand offensive on the FCT and the two states.

The Nigeria Customs Service, in a circular signed by Comptroller (Enf HQ), Mr. H. A. Sabo, and dated September 4, had raised the alarm that Boko Haram insurgents had camped in and around the FCT and planning to attack selected targets in the nation’s capital.

But the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has reassured the residents of FCT and other adjoining states that the armed forces and other security agencies were on the red alert to combat crime and ensure effective surveillance.

The FCT Police Command also said it had activated intelligence gathering mechanism and crime-fighting measures to protect lives and property in the FCT.

Massive troop deployment in the affected states, which began last Wednesday, had been intensified while enhanced security cordon was thrown around the nation’s capital.

Military checkpoints, jointly manned by police and intelligence officials, were mounted on Keffi, Lokoja-Abuja road up to Gwagwalada and other entry points into the FCT.

There was also more deployment of police patrol teams in strategic locations while plain-clothes detectives had been assigned to scan the FCT.

A statement by the Defence Headquarters reassured residents of FCT and other adjoining states that the armed forces and other security agencies were on the red alert to combat crime and ensure effective surveillance of the FCT and other states of the country.

Also, the FCT Police command in a statement said it was also working in synergy with other security agencies in its ongoing effort to strength security in FCT.

