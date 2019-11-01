Heavyweight boxer, Tyson Fury, wins on WWE debut

British heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury made a winning start on his WWE debut, beating Braun Strowman by count-out.

Fury took on the ‘Monster Among Men’ in his professional wrestling debut at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

In his typical maverick fashion, the unbeaten heavyweight boxer made his entrance in traditional Saudi dress and surrounded by fireworks and lasers as he stepped into a WWE ring for the first time.

A match which lasted just over eight minutes came to an end when Fury rocked Strowman with a right-hand punch which sent him flying out of the ring.

He was unable to get to his feet on the outside of the ring before the referee’s count reached 10 and Fury therefore won by count-out.

In the opening match of the night, Brock Lesnar retained the WWE championship by forcing Cain Velasquez to submit to a Kimura lock.

After the bout, Rey Mysterio broke the hold by hitting Lesnar with a chair but Velasquez then received an F5 onto a chair as Lesnar put in a dominant performance.