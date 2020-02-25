Heavy security in Ore as Buhari visits

Security agencies, on Monday, began to beef up security in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s planned visit on Tuesday.

President Buhari is expected to inaugurate the new Ore Interchange Flyover and the Industrial Park during the visit.

The inauguration of the flyover and other projects across the state would form part of activities to mark Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s third year in office.

Ahead of the visit, CSP Femi Joseph, the Police Public Relations Officer for the state command, said that several policemen would be on ground to ensure security of lives and property.

He said that the command was ready to ensure a hitch-free visit by President Buhari.

He urged motorists and pedestrians to exercise patience if they should experience any hitch with the tight security.

“As we are expecting our President to visit the state, we will be on ground to provide adequate security and ensure a hitch-free visit.

“We are urging motorists and pedestrians to be patient with us as there will be some traffic diversions to ensure tight security,” he said.

Also, Mr Samson Egbebiyi, the Divisional Officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), told NAN that his personnel were on ground to provide security and ensure safety of well-meaning Nigerians during the visit.

Egbebiyi is in charge of NSCDC in Odigbo Local Government Area.

He said, “Our personnel from here and the headquarters are fully prepared to ensure security of lives and property, especially, for our President, governors and their entourage coming for the inauguration.”

Workers of Craineburg Construction Company handling the Ore Flyover were seen putting finishing touches to it ahead of tomorrow’s inauguration.

The state government had declared Tuesday, February 25, as public holiday to welcome the president.