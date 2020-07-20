Heavy security at NASS over NDDC Probe

There is heavy security presence at the National Assembly complex over the ongoing probe of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Armed policemen and security operatives could be seen in large number at room 231, new building in the House of Representatives.

The Nation reports that guests already seated were asked to vacate the hall for proper security search.

Guests were being subjected to serious screening while those who supposedly have no business inside the hall were sent out.

The Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio and Acting Managing Director of NDDC and a host of other stakeholders are expected to appear before the Committee.

President Muhammadu Buhari last week ordered a speedy and thorough probe of graft at the agency which has been a drainpipe of funds down the years.

