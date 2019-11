Heated Reactions Over Claims That Taxify Drivers are Offered ‘Clitocurrency’

So, everyone on Nigerian Twitter is talking about the alleged new form of payment Taxify drivers are being offered on daily basis.

The allegation was first made by Twitter user Eka, who said: “Taxify driver told me recently that there’s no week he’s not being offered random sex by girls who don’t have cab fares.”

This stirred heated reactions from many Nigerians, with some tagging that alleged form of payment ‘Clitocurreny.’

A taxify driver told me recently that there's no week he's not being offered random sex by girls who don't have cab fares. Wilddddddd — Eka (@Lionezz__) November 7, 2019

They now use Clitocurrency to pay for Taxify fares. https://t.co/pZNPcPtawJ — MR AHMED🇳🇬 (@UncleMohamz) November 7, 2019

taxify & Uber drivers being offered random sex by girls who don't hv cab fares. Is not a new thing now I remember one driver relating is experience to me & my cousin especially night taxi drivers, & mostly by prostitutes who've not made a sale till day break. Mostly in island — Engineer Tolu Tezzy_ (@tolutezzy_) November 7, 2019

Taxify driver : Your Fare is 2500 Naira

Her : Please convert it to clitocurrency for me — Ewure Of Africa 💧 (@Dehkunle) November 7, 2019

Despite the wild tweets, no driver had admitted to such practices as at press time.