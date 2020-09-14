Heartwarming Moments From Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle’s Verzus Battle

ukamakaCelebrity / MusicNo Comment on Heartwarming Moments From Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle’s Verzus Battle

Last night, the legends Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle came together for their Verzuz battle, with a surprise appearance by Dionne Warwick, who joined the duo for a rendition of “That’s What Friends Are For” to close out the livestream.

And everyone has been talking about it, including the moment LaBelle’s shoes flew off her feet as she sang.

See the tweets/videos below:

 

, ,

Related Posts

Minnie Dlamini Thanks Fans for all the Support After Pregnancy Reveal

September 14, 2020

Samklef Says Terry Waya Ruined Kiddwayya’s BBNaija Game

September 14, 2020

Former BBN Housemate, Uriel Oputa Says She Wants a Man Like Ozo

September 14, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply