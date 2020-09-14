Heartwarming Moments From Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle’s Verzus Battle

Last night, the legends Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle came together for their Verzuz battle, with a surprise appearance by Dionne Warwick, who joined the duo for a rendition of “That’s What Friends Are For” to close out the livestream.

And everyone has been talking about it, including the moment LaBelle’s shoes flew off her feet as she sang.

See the tweets/videos below:

“That’s What Friends Are For” – Dionne Warwick x Gladys Knight x Patti LaBelle

WHAT??!!!! #Verzuz #PattiVsGladys pic.twitter.com/byS0pgIuvh — Dionne Grant (@DionneGrant) September 14, 2020

When Ms. Dionne joined Ms. Patti & Ms. Gladys the tears wouldn’t stop. The memories. The grace and class of these ladies. Now the wisdom 🤎

All this makes me realize how blessed I am to have grown up in a time when music meant something beautiful. 🌹

Thank you #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/074MUBsvOW — Adrielynn (@Adrielynn) September 14, 2020

