Heartwarming Moments From Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle’s Verzus Battle

Last night, the legends Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle came together for their Verzuz battle, with a surprise appearance by Dionne Warwick, who joined the duo for a rendition of “That’s What Friends Are For” to close out the livestream.
And everyone has been talking about it, including the moment LaBelle’s shoes flew off her feet as she sang.
See the tweets/videos below:
Patti having a goddamn ball. 😭 #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/J1Pvk0U1eE
— David Amaya (@AmayaNYC) September 14, 2020
It’s the shoe kick for me #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/Rjr0QVtsB9
— Taylor (@TaylorTheory) September 14, 2020
They sittin down but I’m standin up ! 🕺🏾😂 #Verzuz #verzuzbattle pic.twitter.com/a1FE9SQP5u
— Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) September 14, 2020
“That’s What Friends Are For” – Dionne Warwick x Gladys Knight x Patti LaBelle
WHAT??!!!! #Verzuz #PattiVsGladys pic.twitter.com/byS0pgIuvh
— Dionne Grant (@DionneGrant) September 14, 2020
When Ms. Dionne joined Ms. Patti & Ms. Gladys the tears wouldn’t stop. The memories. The grace and class of these ladies. Now the wisdom 🤎
All this makes me realize how blessed I am to have grown up in a time when music meant something beautiful. 🌹
Thank you #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/074MUBsvOW
— Adrielynn (@Adrielynn) September 14, 2020