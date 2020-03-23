Heartland players kidnapped in Ondo

Yet-to-be identified gunmen on Sunday abducted two players of Heartland Football Club of Owerri, on Benin-Akure Expressway, Ondo State.

The players, Dayo Ojo and Benjamin Francis, were on their way to their base in Akure from Owerri after a holiday was declared for the Heartland Football team following the Coronavirus crisis in the country.

A source who spoke on the matter, said the duo, who were former players of the Sunshine Stars of Akure, were abducted at Ipele town on Benin-Akure Expressway in Owo Local Government Area of the state.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the incident and said the police were already on the trail of the hoodlums to secure the release of the victims.

He also disclosed that one of the players has been rescued by the men of the state police command.

” We have been able to rescue one of the players and our men are already in the bush after the kidnappers. I will get the details of the incident as soon as I get the information from the DPO of Ipele Owo,” the police spokesman stated.

The kidnap comes after another Nigerian League side, Enugu Rangers, lost its striker Ifeanyi George in a ghastly auto crash on Sunday.

George was travelling to Lagos for the coronavirus-enforced break when the accident occurred.