Trevor Noah has a heart of gold!

The show host has announced that he is giving away more than 50 surface laptops for educators who continued to teach their students during the pandemic, and this is his way of appreciating them for the good work they are doing.

And how to choose such teachers? He asked his followers who are educators to tag themselves.

“TEACHERS who are forced to do all your work online! I’ve got 50 more Surface Laptops to give away to any educators who need a new device. Please tag your favourite teachers and I’ll pick 50 at random. PS- Teachers, you’re allowed to be your own favourite and tag yourself!” he tweeted.

https://twitter.com/Trevornoah/status/1254914407831871489/photo/1

