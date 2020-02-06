Heart of Gold: Tacha Launches ‘Pad for Every Girl’ Outreach

Tacha Akide continues to show how what an amazing human she is.

Yesterday, the serial entrepreneur took to her Instagram to reveal her new initiative whose first duty will be to ensure that every Nigerian girl receives a free pad from her charity, and she kicked off the campaign with a visit to her school in Port Harcourt.

About the initiative, her reality TV page said:

Natacha Akide Initiative

has launched a project, Pad for Every Girl (PEG) . Myself and my team will be sharing sanitary pads and giving lectures on Menstrual Hygiene Management, for girls in secondary school.

Today, we are starting with Government Girls Secondary School, Rumuokwuta Port Harcourt and I promise you that the journey doesn’t end here. We will continue to educate and impact on the GIRL child. •

Please join us and extend a helping hand to our girls, they are the future of tomorrow.

And she also shared videos from her visit: