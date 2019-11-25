Hearing-impaired, 54, crushed to death

A 54-year-old man was reportedly crushed to death along Ogbatuluenyi Road Federal Housing Estate 3-3, Onitsha, Anambra State.

The deceased, identified as George Nwanna, was said to have been knocked down by a Lexus 330, a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) while crossing the road.

Sources who spoke to TheNation say Nwanna was rushed to hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Police spokesman, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident, saying the body was deposited at Iyienu Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

He said, “At about 7.40pm, one George Nwanna ‘m’ aged 54 years old (deaf and dumb), a native of Agu-Ukwu Nri in Aniocha LGA was knocked down along Ogbatuluenyi Road Federal Housing Estate 3-3.

“The deceased was knocked down by a Lexus Jeep 330 with registration No AKD 801 FAN driven by one Ikechukwu Akubueze ‘m’ of No 5 Umunya Street Federal Housing Estate 3-3 Onitsha.

“Traffic Officers attached to 3-3 Division Onitsha visited the scene and victim was rushed to Queen of the Rosary Hospital Onitsha for medical treatment.

“Victim was subsequently referred to Iyienu Hospital Ogidi for further treatment where he was later confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.”