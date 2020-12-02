Hearing fixed for Nwankwo Kanu’s hotel case

The Federal High Court in Lagos Wednesday adjourned till January 16, a suit by the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) seeking to recover an alleged N924million debt owed by Hardley Apartments, owned by former Nigeria international, Nwankwo Kanu.

The Nation reports that Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke fixed the date for hearing of all pending applications.

AMCON filed the suit in 2015 with Hardley Apartments and its Director, Ayoola Gam-Ikon as first and second defendants.

The case was assigned to Justice Okon Abang, but, following his transfer to another jurisdiction, it was reassigned to Justice Aneke.

In December 2015, following AMCON’s application, Justice Abang granted an order freezing the accounts of the former Super Eagles’ captain and Hardley Apartments.

The order, which was to subsist pending the determination of the suit, followed AMCON’s bid to recover the debt

The defendants’ indebtedness as at October 15 was said to be N924, 788,754.56, representing principal and interest.

