Heal Wounds, Reunite – Lawan Says in Easter Message

The Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan on Sunday asked Nigerians to use Easter period to heal wounds and reconcile their differences.

Lawan made the appeal in a statement in Abuja, calling on Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of hope assured that “a greater tomorrow awaits the nation.”

He said: “As our Christian brothers and sisters mark the Easter celebration, I urge all Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of hope, forbearance and reconciliation it offers as we seek to build a nation where peace and justice shall reign.

“We should also take advantage of this period to heal wounds and reunite across board so that the prosperity promised by this administration, which is well within our capacity as a people, will be actualised.

“I am confident that with all critical stakeholders in both the public and private sectors working together a greater tomorrow awaits our nation.

The Senate Leader wished all Nigerians the best during this period.

