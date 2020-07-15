Headless and Limbless Body of Gokada CEO Found in His New York Apartment

The headless and Limbless body of Gokada CEO, Fahim Saleh was found in his Manhattan apartment, police reports.

The tech entrepreneur was found decapitated on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 15, with an electric saw next to his body.

In a statement released by NYPD spokesperson, Sgt. Carlos Nieves, he declined to give specifics about the crime scene but noted that all of Saleh’s body parts were found in his $2.25million lower East Side apartment.

“We have a torso, a head that’s been removed, hands and legs. Everything is still on the scene. We don’t have a motive”, Nieves stated.

NYPD had responded to a 911 call by the venture capitalist’s sister who was distressed after not seeing her brother, Fahim Saleh in a day.

The cops went into the 7th floor of the Condo where the dismembered corpse was found.

New York Daily News reports that an elevator surveillance camera, caught a bit of the victim’s last moments.

The footage showed Saleh walking into the elevator on Monday, followed quickly by a man dressed in suits, gloves, a hat and mask.

The victim fell immediately on walking out on his floor. This is believed to be a result of having been shot or stunned.

The curtains of Fahim’s new apartment were drawn and a police source noted that the killer was very professional and had a suitcase.

