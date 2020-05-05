‘He was a president like no other’ – Jonathan pays tribute to Yar’Adua

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday described his predecessor, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua as a President like no other who lived and died for the sake of the country.

Yar’Adua, the second civilian President under Nigeria’s current constitution, took office on May 29, 2007 and led for 3 years before he died at 58.

His known cause of death was said to be pericarditis – inflammation of a membrane around the heart.

10 years after his death, Jonathan who completed Yar’Adua’s term and won a substantive term in 2011 posted a message of remembrance of his former boss on his Facebook page.

He said Yar’Adua built strong bridges of hope, love and understanding for which he became a force for national unity and positive change across the country.

Jonathan’s message read in part: “It has been a decade since His Excellency President Umar Musa Yar’Adua was snatched by the cold hands of death. On this day, every year, his image fills our consciousness as a mark of his selflessness, typical modesty and exceptional flair.

“He was a President like no other who lived and died for the sake of his country. He stood on the side of the people, toiling day and night to make their lives better.

“In many ways he stood out. He had an accommodating spirit and enormous goodwill that secreted a web around our national fault lines to strengthen the bond; thus leaving for his successors the task of reinforcing the band.

“President Yar’Adua no doubt left enduring legacies in his wholehearted devotion to the ideals of democracy, respect for peoples’ rights, freedoms and reason for living as well as commitment to the rule of law and laws of equity and justice.

“I will continue to remember President Yar’Adua as a colleague and boss who became my brother and friend”.

