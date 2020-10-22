‘He thinks he’s above everyone else’ – Ronaldo under fire in Italy

Cristiano Ronaldo has come under fire for ‘believing he’s above everyone else’ over his conduct regarding the Coronavirus pandemic.

Vincenzo Spadafora, the Italian sports minister, said this Tuesday, on referring to the recent controversies he has had with Cristiano Ronaldo.

He said this after Ronaldo called Spadafora’s accusations last week that he had broken the health protocol on 5th October, “totally false”.

“These great champions feel a bit above everybody else,” Spadafora told Italian television channel ‘La 7’.

“The objective data is that, when he left our country to join the national team, he broke the protocol and in fact, an investigation in the public prosecutor’s office in Italy was opened. He shouldn’t have gone to Portugal,” he continued.

Spadafora also believed champions like Ronaldo should always encourage people to stick to the rules.

“The message that champions of this level should give is to always respect the rules. That (the altercation with Cristiano Ronaldo) happens because I’m out of this world (of sport), I said what I said about Ronaldo, a person who has 240 million followers,” he said.

Spadafora’s comments come after Cristiano, who is quarantining at his home in Turin, did an Instagram live to defend his position.

The Portuguese tested positive for the virus while with his country.

