‘He taught me Spanish, I taught him Portuguese’ – Ronaldinho opens up on close relationship with Messi

Brazil football legend Ronaldinho has opened up on his close relationship with Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi, who he played alongside while at the club from 2002-2008.

Ronaldinho and Messi went on to form a great partnership, helping Barcelona to win several trophies, including two La Liga titles and the Champions League before the World Cup winner departed for AC Milan.

The two-time Fifa Player of the Year award winner, who retired in 2015, told Panenka magazine.

“When I arrived at Barcelona, there was already talk of a kid who stood out,” Ronaldinho said.

“Then we were friends; we started playing together and got on very well. He arrived being different to all the others, and we spoke with [Frank] Rijkaard so that he came to train with us – it was all very fast.

“I was lucky enough to give him the pass for his first goal. Over time, it’s very nice to see someone who starts out so close to you and then conquers the world.”

The 39-year-old added:

“We were always very close. We learned things, he taught me Spanish and I taught him Portuguese, but with the ball we understood each other perfectly.

“I’d be left amazed by how calm he is. That’s something I love about him; he never gets into trouble, he’s always with his family and those closest to him. Leo has everything, he didn’t need anything from me.”