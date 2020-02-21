‘He stole Fela’s songs and beats to become famous’ – Eedris shades Burna Boy [Video]

Afro-fusion star Burna Boy remains in the headlines after veteran singer and songwriter, Eedris Abdulkareem joins many Nigerians in taking aim at him.

Recall that not long after his Grammy Award snub, Burna, in an extraordinary rant, lashed out at Nigerians over perceived schadenfreude.

The Grammy-nominated artiste went as far as saying he owed his success to nobody in the Nigerian music industry.

And now he has to deal with one more adversary as Eedris has linked his fame with the late Fela Kuti.

Reacting to the development during an interview with Entertainment Splash, Abdulkareem claimed Burna Boy stole a lot of Fela’s song to become famous.

The singer revealed that the songs and beats stolen by Burna Boy made him famous.

