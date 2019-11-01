‘He operates 51 bank accounts’ – Magu speaks on Mompha’s arrest

Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has hailed the arrest of Ismaila Mustapha better known as Mompha and Hamza Koudeih, his associate.

Mompha was arrested in Abuja on October 18 while Koudeih was arrested in Lagos state on Tuesday.

Mompha and Koudeih are alleged to have been involved in internet-related fraud and money laundering to the tune of N33 billion.

Speaking at an interactive session with stakeholders at the EFCC’s office in Lagos on Thursday, Magu said the arrests have confirmed the agency’s commitment to the anti-graft war.

“The recent arrests of a social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha, and his Lebanese collaborator, Hamza Koudeih, for their alleged involvement in internet-related fraud and money laundering remains a landmark achievement of the EFCC,” the acting chairman said.

“I make bold to tell you that these arrests have further confirmed our commitment to the anti-graft war, while also sending a red alert to potential internet fraudsters.

“I am sure you will be greatly shocked to know that five wristwatches valued at over N60 million were recovered from the suspected internet fraudster, Mompha, at the point of arrest.

“Investigation has also revealed that he operates 51 bank accounts in Nigeria with which he acquires properties in Dubai and had laundered about N14billion through a firm known as Ismalob Global Investments Limited.

“His accomplice, Koudeih, also has two firms namely: THK Services Limited and CHK properties Limited with which he has allegedly laundered about N19 billion. Koudeih lives in a $5million per annum suite at the Eko Atlantic Pearl Tower, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“They will be charged to court accordingly as soon as investigation is concluded.”

Magu said the EFCC would soon commence auctioning of recovered items.