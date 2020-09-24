‘He humiliate me online’ – Dillish Mathews opens up on why she dumped Adebayor

Former Big Brother Africa reality TV star, Dillish Mathews, has finally opened up on the reason she dumped Togolese football star, Emmanuel Adebayor.

She stated this during a question and answer session with her Instagram followers.

Asked if her relationship with Adebayor crashed because he cheated, she responded in the negative, saying rather she left him because he was humiliating her online.

Responding to the question, the Namibian actress wrote:

“It’s really non of y’all business, but I’ll like to make this clear. Nobody cheated, please. I left cos I got tired of the way I was being humiliated by him on the net.”

Adebayor meanwhile, appears to have moved on from the relationship as he debuted a new girlfriend online in July.

