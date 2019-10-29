‘He has got away with Murder’ – Buhari slammed for not handing over to Osinbajo

A Lagos-based human rights activist, Inibehe Effiong, has lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari for embarking on a three-week foreign trip without handing over to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, for the second time this year.

Effiong, a legal practitioner, described the President’s action as shameful and act of lawlessness.

“This President is lawless. Buhari has gotten away with murder,” he said in a statement.

“In the spirit of the rule of law and due process, one would have expected Buhari to either comply with the mandatory requirement of Section 145 (1) of the Constitution by transmitting a letter to President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives to empower Prof. Osinbajo to become Acting President during his vacation or await the court’s decision on the matter.

“Buhari has shown disdain for the law. Buhari is not bigger than Nigeria. It is a shame that we now have a tourist as President.”

The President, who has travelled to over 33 countries since he took office in 2015, transmitted power to Osinbajo in 2016, 2017 and 2018 but since his re-election in February 2019, he has failed to do so.

In April, the President travelled to the UK on a private visit without transmitting power to Osinbajo.

Buhari has in recent weeks curtailed the powers given to the Vice-President by first removing him as the head of the economic advisory team and asking him to seek special approvals before taking certain actions.