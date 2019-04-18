HBO’s Game of Thrones Now the Most Popular Show Among LGBTQ Viewers

THR is reporting that Nielsen has released its inaugural weekly rankings for same-gender partner homes show, and this has seen “Game of Thrones” at the top of the charts.

According to the first-ever weekly rating, the show is now the most popular show among LGBTQ viewers. And this comes months after Nielsen announced that it was expanding its reporting to include same-gender couples in an effort to better reflect LGBTQ inclusion in its national sample.

See below for the 10 most-watched primetime shows on broadcast and cable among same-gender partner homes for the week of April 8:

Broadcast 1. NCAA Men’s Championship (CBS), 176,934 (19.72 million)

2. Survivor (CBS), 120,921 (7.6 million)

3. NCIS (CBS), 116,498 (11.82 million)

4. 60 Minutes (CBS), 96,273 (8.72 million)

5. Modern Family (ABC), 95,180 (4.81 million)

6. The Voice (Monday) (NBC), 95,130 (7.62 million)

7. American Idol (Sunday) (ABC), 94,696 (7.26 million)

8. Grey’s Anatomy (ABC), 84,223 (6.82 million)

9. The Voice (Tuesday) (NBC), 81,510 (7.32 million)

10. The Goldbergs (ABC), 79,655 (4.64 million) Cable 1. Game of Thrones (HBO), 191,135 (11.76 million)

2. The Rachel Maddow Show (MSNBC), 66,071 (2.55 million)

3. Untucked (VH1), 65,782 (405,989)

4. RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1), 64,082 (402,516)

5. All In With Chris Hayes (MSNBC), 34,280 (1.57 million)

6. Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell (MSNBC), 33,344 (2.02 million)

7. Spring Baking Championship (Food Network), 27,858 (1.04 million)

8. The Curse of Oak Island (History), 26,502 (3.06 million)

9. Little People, Big World (TLC), 25,243 (1.34 million)

10. Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine (Discovery), 24,578 (1.33 million)