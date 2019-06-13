HBO’s Drake-Produced ‘Euphoria’ Will Reportedly Freak Parents Out

The Drake-produced series, Euphoria, reportedly is one of the boldest and most graphic depictions of teen life ever brought to the small screen.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Sam Levinson, who’s credited as the creator, said, “There are going to be parents who are going to be totally fucking freaked out.”

The media house continued, noting that descriptions in the show include a series-opening statutory rape scene that explicitly shows an erect penis and vivid depictions of overdoses. There are reports of a locker room scene that is curiously described as featuring up to 30 penises.

The show was so intense that it led one cast member to quit in the middle of taping the first episode. Brian Bradley was replaced by The Hate U Give‘s Algee Smith after Bradley refused to shoot certain scenes. In spite of all this, HBO’s programming president Casey Bloys says that the show isn’t just going for gasps.

“It’s not sensational to be sensational,” Bloys said. “It may seem boundary-pushing, and the idea of putting them on TV may be, but somebody lived them.”

Cast member Maude Apatow shared that the show is a “good insight into how hard it is to grow up in this time.”

The people behind the series believe that the show has something to say, but folks are hoping, at least fot the sake of everyone involved and HBO audiences, that Euphoria is more than just about penises.