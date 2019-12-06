HBO Releases Trailer for ‘The Outsider’ Starring Cynthia Erivo, Jason Bateman

HBO has released the official trailer for its upcoming 10-episode series The Outsider, based on the best-selling novel by Stephen King.

Per Complex:

The Outsider tells the story of police detective Ralph Anderson, played by Ben Mendelssohn, as he sets out in search of answers following the arrest of Terry Maitland (Jason Bateman) who is being charged for the grisly murder of an 11-year-old boy. Even in the face of a mountain of evidence that suggests otherwise, Maitland maintains his innocence, and even has an alibi that he was out of town when the murder occurred.

Anderson’s pursuit of the truth finds him working with private investigator Holly Gibney (Cynthia Erivo).