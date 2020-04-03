HBO Offers Free Programming Via #StayHomeBoxOffice Campaign

HBO is giving their customers free programmes to stream via their ongoing #StayHomeBoxOffice campaign, which is aimed at encouraging viewers to stay inside during this time of the coronavirus pandemic.
The streamer is offering almost 500 hours of programming to stream for free on HBO GO and HBO NOW starting on April 3. This content is also available without needing a subscription after downloading the HBO GO and HBO NOW apps.
You can find the full list of HBO series and some of the films and documentaries that will be available to stream for free listed below.
Full Series
Ballers (5 Seasons)
Barry (2 Seasons)
Silicon Valley (6 Seasons)
Six Feet Under (5 Seasons)
The Sopranos (7 Seasons)
Succession (2 Seasons)
True Blood (7 Seasons
Veep (7 Seasons)
The Wire (5 Seasons)
Docuseries and Documentaries
The Apollo
The Case Against Adam Syed
Elvis Presley: The Searcher
I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter
The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley
Jane Fonda in Five Acts
Warner Bros. Theatricals
Arthur
Arthur 2: On the Rocks
Blinded By the Light
The Bridges of Madison County
Happy Feet Two
Red Riding Hood
Sucker Punch