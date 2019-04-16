HBO Confirms that Issa Rae’s “Insecure” Won’t be Returning Until 2020

“Insecure” will not return until 2020.

According to Vulture, this is because Issa Rae has too many projects on her. And HBO programming chief Casey Bloys added that, “Well, Issa became a big movie star!

“We’re not the first place to deal with this, but when you’re in business with very creative and talented people, there’s a lot more opportunities for people to do things. Issa, I think, partly, wanted a break to come back to it fresh,” Bloys added.

This comes amid the exciting review “Little” featuring Rae, Regina Hall and exec-producer Marsai Martin.

Fans can’t wait!