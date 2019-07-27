Hazard, Van Dijk Revealed as Cover Stars for FIFA 20

Eden Hazard and Virgil van Dijk have been confirmed as the players to feature on the cover of the FIFA 20 video game.

Three editions of FIFA 20 will be released, with Hazard – now at Real Madrid following his move from Chelsea – on the cover of the “standard” version of the game.

Liverpool’s Van Dijk, who inspired the Reds to Champions League glory last season, will take up the cover on the “champions edition”. A cover star for the “ultimate edition” is yet to be confirmed.

Hazard starred for Chelsea in 2018-19, scoring 18 goals across all competitions as the Blues finished third in the Premier League and won the Europa League final.

Van Dijk, meanwhile, was the key cog in a Liverpool defence that conceded 22 goals in the league, as they finished a close second behind Manchester City.

While Hazard headlines a glut of new Galactico signings at Madrid, Van Dijk’s efforts with Liverpool have led to him being regarded as a possible Ballon d’Or winner.

“FIFA is the biggest football game on the planet, and I have been playing it for years against my brothers,” said Hazard. “I am lucky to have been on the cover before but to be on FIFA 20 globally is amazing and I hope to excite as many gamers as I do when I take the field for Madrid this season!”

Van Dijk added: “It is a huge honour for me. I’ve been playing FIFA for as long as I can remember and so it’s an extremely proud moment for me to be representing Liverpool on the cover of such an iconic game.”