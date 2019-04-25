Hazard, Salah Missing from PFA Team of the Year

Eden Hazard, Mo Salah and Harry Kane miss out as defending champions Manchester City dominated the Professional Footballers’ Association’s (PFA) Team of the Year announced on Thursday, with six players in the dream XI.

City goalkeeper Ederson, forwards Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero, midfielders Bernardo Silva and Fernandinho, and centre back Aymeric Laporte were all named in the side, which also had four players from Liverpool.

Manchester United’s enigmatic midfielder Paul Pogba completes the all-star team.

Liverpool dominated the defensive positions with centre back Virgil van Dijk joined by full backs Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold in the side and Sadio Mane named as a forward.

City are a point ahead of Liverpool in the race for the Premier League title with both teams having three games left to play.