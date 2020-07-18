‘Having a Luxury Car in your 20s is a Crime’, Yung6ix Says

Yung6ix has spoken on the horrible cases of police harassment in Nigeria especially if you drive a luxury car as a young man.

The rapper who stated that he was slammed by an Instagram user for dropping a comment about moving around with armed escorts noted this on Twitter.

Yung6ix noted that his moving around with escorts was not for protection from fans but rather from the police who are charged with protecting the Nigerian citizens but fail to do so.

“I saw someone slam me on Instagram when I made a comment about moving around with armed security, it wasn’t to protect myself from fans no, it was to protect myself from the Police who are supposed to be protecting me.

“Apparently having a luxury car in your 20s is a crime”

