‘Have a Pillow Talk with Buhari’ – Obasanjo Advises Aisha

A former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo says President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha, has done well by pointing out the failings of her husband’s government.

Aisha has been a rather unusual critic of the administration of Buahri, and this was amplified by her recent criticism of the implementation of the Social Investment Programme (SIP).

However, Obasanjo on Monday asked Aisha to engage her husband in a pillow talk as a way of getting the President’s attention to drive home her displeasure about happenings in the country.

A statement issued by his Media Aide, Kehinde Akinyemi on Monday quoted Obasanjo to have spoken when he played host to the Editorial Board of a Social media platform, Penpushing Media, at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Oke – Mosan, Abeokuta.

Obasanjo lauded the President’s wife, saying her position was good for the development of the country.

“It is nice that President wife is talking, I think she did well, and may be she should also have a pillow talk with the President.

“I believe every Nigerian family, individual, group is entitled to livelihood. And it is the responsibility of all to make sure we have a dignified life. That should be our aim collectively,” Obasanjo was quoted saying.

The outspoken elder statesman advocated for more advocacy and sensitization by the media to get the desired change in Nigeria.

Earlier in her address, the Chairman, Editorial Board of Penpushing Media, Mrs Funke Fadugba said the visit was to intimate the former president with the program of events for the 3rd anniversary lecture of the organization scheduled to hold July 19.