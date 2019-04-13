Hauwa Idris-Adamu Replaces Dolapo Badmus as Zone 2 PRO

The Nigeria Police has announced the appointment of Deputy Superintendent of Police, Hauwa Idris-Adamu, as the new Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, Zone 2 Command, comprising Ogun and Lagos States.

Idris-Adamu, who served at Zonal 2 Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department, replaces Dolapo Badmos a Chief Superintendent of Police who has been redeployed to Force headquarters in Abuja

Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Command, Shehu Lawan, announced the appointment in a statement on Friday, saying the shuffle takes immediate effect.

“The Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 2, AIG has appointed DSP Hauwa Idris-Adamu as the Acting Zonal Police Public Relations Officer,” the statement read.

“Sequel to the redeployment of the erstwhile Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, the appointment takes immediate effect.”

An indigene of Borno State, Idris-Adamu is a graduate of Geography from the University of Maiduguri.

She steps into big shoes given the popularity of Badmus during her tenure as Zone 2 PRO and previously as the spokesperson of the Lagos State command.