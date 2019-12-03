Hausa Muslim student proposes to his Calabar girlfriend [Photos]

Love is blind, they say, and two Nigerian students have given us a timely reminder of the enduring truth in the saying.

On the 2nd of December, 2019, a student of the University of Abuja, Comr. Sulaiman Rabiu (Aluta STANDARD), proposed to his girlfriend, Princess- Iboro Offonz a 100 level English student of the same institution.

Rabiu popped the big question on the same day he concluded his undergraduate final exams, thereby, making the day even more memorable.

His words read:

“I’m a Muslim and she is a Christian and also I’m Hausa and she is Calabar. I want Nigerians to know and understand that love is not about religion or ethnicity, it’s about the passion and feelings for one another. I am now happily engaged.”

See photos from the memorable proposal below…