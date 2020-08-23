Hausa-Fulani, locals strike peace deal in Southern Kaduna

The Atyap, Fulani and Hausa communities in Zangon-Kataf local government area of Kaduna State struck a peace deal Saturday.

At the Peace Summit, the participants committed to peace and forgiveness of each other and condemned the killings and destruction that have occurred.

The summit appreciated the government for deploying security forces and commended youths from the various communities for their symbolic embrace and agreement not to mount roadblocks anywhere in the chiefdom, TheNation writes.

The meeting, which held under the traditional ruler, Agwatyap, Dominic Gambo Yahaya, brought together the three communities in a peace summit held at the Mariyamu and Yakubu Event Centre in Ungwan Wakili.

The summit was co-chaired by AVM Stephen Shekari (rtd) and Dr. Salim Umar, and represented the Atyap Chiefdom’s attempted to stop the bloodshed and destruction of property.

In a 14-point, resolution, the summit called on all residents of Atyap Chiefdom not to take laws into their hands and instead submit all grievances to the lawful authorities.

The summit also called on the authorities to facilitate the return of displaced persons in the chiefdom.

The summit comes hours after the Kaduna State Government reduced curfew hours in Zangon Kataf and Kauru LGAs, citing serious efforts at rapprochement between the conflict communities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

