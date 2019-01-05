Sani

Hate Speech: Shehu Sani Tackles El-Rufai’s Wife over Comments About His Hair

Senator Shehu Sani is back feuding with Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State…and this time, he is calling on the governor to caution his wife over her comments on his hair.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the senator representing Kaduna Central district in the National Assembly said Hadiza el-Rufai, the governor’s wife, always talks about his hair whenever she is out campaigning.

Hadiza, who is a published author, has been actively involved in the re-election campaign of her husband ahead of the March governorship election.

“I appeal to Mr Governor to caution his wife to stop talking about my hair everywhere she goes on campaigns. Everywhere she goes its all about my hair. Its not my fault if her man is not blessed with hair. I consider it as hate speech. I will report her to Dr Gummi or Council of Imams if she doesn’t stop. Haba Jammaa,” the Afro-wearing senator wrote.

This is the first time that the senator, who has been in a long-running battle with the governor, would refer to his wife.

Sani dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) in October after Uba Sani, el-Rufai’s preferred candidate was declared winner  of the party’s senatorial primary in Kaduna.

He later joined the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) where he clinched the ticket to return to the National Assembly, and has been on a campaign against the APC in the state ever since.

