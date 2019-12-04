Hate Speech Bill: ‘Govt can’t hang killers, they want to hang speakers’ – Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church, aka Winners Chapel, has expressed his disgust at the controversial hate speech bill, describing it as a ‘crazy idea’.

The fiery clergyman wondered why the government “are not hanging killers, they want to hang ‘hate speakers”.

The bill, sponsored by Deputy Chief Whip, Senator Sabi Abdullahi, aims to criminalize hate speech with a jail term and possibly death penalty.

Speaking at Shiloh 2019 tagged ‘Breaking limit, Oyedepo, who claimed the aim of the bill was to silence Nigerians, said hate speech is one of the craziest ideas ever.

He added that no one can silence a man of God because he is called by God.

“You say something truthful about them and they call it is hate speech? You can’t silence a man of God because he is called by God,” he said.

“A prophet is answerable to God only, what God tells him he will say. You cannot stand for God and be a loser.

“I don’t know if anyone loves Nigeria more than I do. Imagine they are not hanging killers, they want to hang ‘hate speakers?

“ Anyways that is dead already if the wicked will not stop his wickedness God will stop his wickedness.”