Harvey Weinstein Taken to Bellevue Hospital Due to Chest Pains

So, Harvey Weinstein immediately developed chest pains after his sentencing yesterday.

According to THR, the disgraced producer returned to New York’s Bellevue Hospital due to chest pains following his sentencing to 23 years in prison on Wednesday.

His spokesperson said  that Rikers Island prison staff decided to send Weinstein back to Bellevue “for safety” and “he will be evaluated and likely will stay overnight. We appreciate the care and concern of the Department of Corrections officers and staff.”

Weinstein had previously gone to Bellevue when he experienced high blood pressure and heart palpitations, and was transferred to Rikers after having a heart procedure.

Weinstein will spend 23 years in a New York State prison after being sentenced by Supreme Court Judge James Burke. He was convicted Feb. 24 of committing a criminal sexual act in the first degree and third-degree rape. The sentencing ends Weinstein’s New York trial, which began Jan. 6.

