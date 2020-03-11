Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison for Rape and Sexual Assault

Harvey Weinstein finally got his comeuppance.

Daily Beast is reporting that the disgraced producer has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault. And this comes a month after he was convicted of sexually assaulting former Project Runway production assistant Miriam Haleyi and raping former actress Jessica Mann. He, however, was cleared of two counts of predatory sexual assault—the most serious charges against him which carried with them the possibility of life in prison.

He was facing a minimum of five years and up to 25 years in prison, and today he was arraigned before the Manhattan Supreme courtroom.

Over 80 women accused him of sexual misconduct, but jurors only heard from six of them, who where present in the court on Wednesday.

“Simply put, without these women and others who were willing to come forward, be 100% transparent, sacrifice their privacy and wellbeing the [allegations] would have never been taken in and would have never been successful and the defendant would have never stopped destroying lives,” Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi said on Wednesday. “Each of these ladies represents the resilience of every moral person who stands up and says ‘enough.’”

Weinstein will now return to the Rikers Island jail complex.

Meanwhile, he also faces four sex-crime charges in Los Angeles for allegedly raping one woman and sexually assaulting another over a two-day period in 2013.