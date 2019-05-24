Harvey Weinstein Reaches $44 Million Deal With Accusers and Studio Board Members

Harvey Weinstein is working hard to get himself out of his legal troubles.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the disgraced Hollywood producer has reached a $44 million deal with his sexual misconduct accusers, board members of his former production studio, and the New York attorney general’s office. Sources say the agreement has not been finalised, but will resolve a number of civil lawsuits against Weinstein, the Weinstein Co., and his former business associates.

Attorney Adam Harris, who represents the studio’s co-founder Bob Weinstein, confirmed the deal to a bankruptcy-court judge on Thursday.

“For the first time, as of yesterday…we now have an economic agreement in principle that is supported by the plaintiffs, the [New York attorney general’s] office, the defendants and all of the insurers,” Harris said.

The WSJ addes that out of the $44 million, $30 million will go to the plaintiffs, which include Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct victims, former Weinstein Co. employees, and creditors that issued loans to the studio before its 2018 bankruptcy. The remaining $14 million will cover the legal fees of Weinstein’s associates, who were listed as co-defendants in the lawsuits. Sources say the payout will come from insurance policies.

The deal will reportedly resolve a civil rights lawsuit filed by the New York Attorney General’s in 2018. The office accused the Weinstein Co. of violating a number of human rights and business laws, as its executives failed to protect employees from Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct.

According to the media house:

While the goal of the negotiations has been to resolve all the civil lawsuits, it remains to be determined whether a final agreement would achieve that or exclude one or more cases, the people said. Advisers now in charge of Weinstein Co. in bankruptcy proceedings still need to approve the deal, a company lawyer said Thursday.

The WSJ reports the $44 million payout will not affect Weinstein’s pending sexual misconduct case.