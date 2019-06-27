Harvey Weinstein Pleads in Leaked Audio, Says: “I’m Not the Sinner You Think I Am”

A 59-minute leaked audio tape has revealed the moment Harvey Weinstein pleaded with the New York Times that he is not a ‘sinner’ many think he is.

The recording was obtained by ‘Inside Edition,’ in which the disgraced movie producer threatens reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey and tells them to “get your facts right.”

This comes two years after a New York Times exposé brought Harvey Weinstein’s career to an abrupt halt. And this leaked audio of call between the former media mogul and two Times reporters is revealing how he sought to defend himself before the publication of the bombshell piece.

Apparently, when reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey called Weinstein in October 2017, 48 hours before their exposé ran, they asked him for comment on the three decades’ worth of sexual harassment allegations they had compiled. Weinstein, who was with his attorney Charles Harder during the call, responded, “I think you ought to be specific and tell me who they are, and if they’re on the record.”

At another point in the call, Weinstein defends himself, saying, “I’m not a saint, but I’m not the sinner you think I am.” In multiple other instances, he refers questions to his attorney, Harder. Then he threatens to undermine Kantor and Twohey’s initial reporting on his alleged misconduct, saying at one point, “There are many mistakes you’ve made. I promise we will find them,” and at another, “It seems like you have a lotta hearsay on your hands. I’m gonna say this nicely: Get the facts right. You’re journalists.” Addressing the audio, a Times spokesperson said, “This call with Harvey Weinstein and his legal team, which took place two days before The New York Times published its initial investigation detailing sexual harassment allegations against Weinstein, is part of the routine process of journalism. Our journalists regularly reach out to those who figure prominently in our coverage for comment to ensure fairness and accuracy.” Meanwhile, THR adds that Weinstein has since reached a tentative settlement with other female accusers and faces sex trafficking claims in a separate lawsuit. The trial in his New York rape case is set for Sept. 1.