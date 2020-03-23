Harvey Weinstein Contracts Coronavirus in New York Prison

Harvey Weinstein reportedly has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Deadline, this was confirmed by a source who said that the disgraced producer was transferred to the Wende Correctional Facility from NYC’s Rikers Island and is now in medical isolation. Although, the facility says under the policy that they “cannot comment on an individual’s medical record,”

Weinstein was moved to Wende on March 18 and now is reportedly one of the first two prisoners at the 961 capacity maximum security facility just east of Buffalo who was put in isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus.

It is unclear if Weinstein himself contracted the disease at the East River complex or when he was in hospital in Manhattan over the past few weeks.

Only on February 24, the once Hollywood mogul was found guilty by a New York jury of two sex crime felony charges after a nearly six week trial. He was sentenced to 23 years behind bars on March 11.