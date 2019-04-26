Harvard University Says Blac Chyna Was Never Offered Any Admission

So, Blac Chyna(real name: Angela White) is not going to Harvard.

Hours after news surfaced that she was accepted into Harvard Business School, the institution shut down the claim, saying that the “Harvard Business School Online has not admitted nor provided an acceptance letter to a person named Angela White.”

According to TMZ which broke this news, Chyna’s team gave them the alleged acceptance letter, and the model herself reportedly said that the “school is going to help me take things up a couple of notches. People are always talking about me, might as well talk about the good.”

Now, the school has shut it down. And sources claimed that Chyna’s interest in Harvard Business School Online was hatched by a PR firm that offered to do all the work and even take a pic of her wearing a Harvard hoodie for a price.

Here’s what TMZ said:

We found out Chyna got wind of the course through an email sent to her team by Christian Emiliano, who refers to himself as Social Media Renaissance Man. Christian’s email pitch … for $3,250, “Our team will complete all the course work for you, all you have to do is take one test (we will provide you the study guide) and then take credit for the program.” Once completed, Chyna could add the Harvard education to her resume and improve her brand.

Chyna had yet to speak up as at press time.