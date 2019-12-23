Harrysong Drags Timaya Over Designer Outfit Row: ‘Remember Your Roots’

Harrysong is the latest celebrity to call out Timaya, who recently had a lot to say about his peers’ fashion tastes.

In case you missed it: the drama started after Timaya called out blogs who included him in their list of top stylish celebrities. The singer claimed that his colleagues only wear cloths sewn by tailors and not designer items like he does.

“I don’t like it,” said the singer, adding, “All these your musicians or celebrities who compare me with –they are all friends to tailors. They don’t even wear original stuff. Abeg.”

This stirred a heated conversation on social media, with Hushpuppi and many others calling out his hypocrisy.

Now, Harrysong has shaded him on a recent Instagram post. “This jacket cost 2300 pounds, I for make noise but I remember say @davidoofficial wear shirt of 5,000 pounds & he no make noise,” he wrote, “Tomorrow I go wear 50k shirt from my tailor, na my body. Be humble, remember your roots.”

See his post below: