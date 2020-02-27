Harry Styles Says He’s Okay After Being Robbed at Knife-Point

Harry Styles says he is fine.

Recall that before his appearance at the BRIT Awards 2020 earlier this month, the singer was reportedly held at knifepoint during a robbery in London. Complex adds that he was robbed during a visit to Hampstead in London on Valentine’s Day, and thankfully he walked out of the situation unharmed. During an appearance on TODAY, Styles made his first public statement on the situation.

“I’m okay,” he simply replied when asked, before adding with a smile, “Thanks for asking.” Initial reports indicated that he “played it pretty cool” during the incident, “keeping himself and the guy calm and getting the situation over with.”