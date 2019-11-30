‘Harriet’ Director Addresses Controversy Surrounding on Cynthia Erivo Casting

Cynthia Erivo has been in the centre of a controversial after she was casted to play Harriet Tubman, in Kasi Lemmon’s biopic Harriet.

Now, writer-director Kasi Lemmons spoke to the Hollywood Reporter Writer Roundtable on the casting choice, saying that while Erivo was attached to the film before she had joined, and she knew “there would be a conversation about it,” she felt “so excited about it in terms of culture bearing.”

She continued, “I felt that we were bearing the culture of the Harriet Tubman story beautifully. About Cynthia, you just don’t get any better. She was prepared in every way you could possibly be prepared to play this role. She was prepared physically, emotionally, spiritually to play Harriet Tubman. And she was wonderful.”

Lemmons also discussed the process of writing the script for Harriet, spending “seven months of pure research on Harriet and the Underground Railroad,” explaining how she felt she was “in conversation” with Tubman.

She explained: “I would ask her directly. ‘Harriet, how do you feel about this? Are we cool? Am I going too far? Did this happen?’ And I would wait until I felt that I was getting the answer.”