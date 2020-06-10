Harper’s Bazaar Appoints Samira Nasr New Editor-in-Chief Making Her First Woman of Colour to Head Publication

Samira Nasr is Harper Bazaar US’s new Editor-in-Chief.

Her appointment makes it the first time a black woman, or person of colour for that matter, will head the publication.

The fashion magazine made the move as Black Lives Matter protests continue to grow across the US and Europe.

Nasr succeeds former EIC, Glenda Bailey, who announced she was stepping down in January after almost 19 years at the helm of affairs.

Before her appointment as Harper Baazaar’s EIC, Samira Nasr was the executive fashion director at Vanity Fair magazine, a position she occupied since May 2018.

In a video posted to the official Instagram handle of Harpers Bazaar US, she described feeling honoured at being selected for the position at this particular moment in our nation’s history.

“As the proud daughter of a Lebanese father and Trinidadian mother, my worldview is expansive and is anchored in the belief that representation matters…

“My lens by nature is colourful, and so it is important to me to begin a new chapter in Bazaar’s history by shining a light on all individuals who I believe are the inspiring voices of our time, she said in the video.

Speaking on her vision for the fashion magazine, she’s hoping to re-imagine what a fashion magazine can be in today’s world.

I believe that Harper’s Bazaar can deliver the best in fashion, all while being a place where community can come together to celebrate art, music, pop culture and also learn about the important issues that we as women are facing today… such as the fight for human rights, our reproductive rights and the hurdles that we face as we fight for equity in the workplace.

