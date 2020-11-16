‘Happy Wedding Anniversary Omo Boy’, See Joke Silva’s Sweet Anniversary Message to Olu Jacobs

Nollywood veteran actors; Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva have 35 years of being married under their belts.

The couple and grandparents who are known for their exceptional craft in role interpretation, indeed have cause to be grateful for the length of years together.

Joke Silva took to her Instagram page to celebrate their milestone with a picture of Mr and Mrs looking regal in traditional outfits.

She wrote;

“Totally forgot…35 years together…thank you Lord. Here is to many more. Happy anniversary Omo boy @_olujacobs”

Congratulations to them and many more years of wedded bliss.

