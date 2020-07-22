Happy Birthday to the Real D’banj, D’banj Says as He Celebrates Mum’s Birthday

Tofunmi Oluwashina

D’banj has taken to Intagram to celebrate his mother who is a year older today.

The musician lauded the older Mrs Oyebanjo for her many virtues, which he stated she passed on to him.

In the beautiful birthday post dedicated to her, D’banj described his mother with as the real D’banj and extolled her with lovely words calling her his backbone, chairman, prayer partner and letting her know she’s the best mother any child could have asked for.

The father of one who is currently embroiled in a legal battle with Seyitan Babatayo over tape allegations,  celebrated his mum no less on the occasion marking the day of her birth.

Check out his heartfelt post below.

