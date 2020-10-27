Happy Birthday to the One and Only Folarin Falana aka Falz

Folarin Falana aka Falz

Today, one of Nigeria’s most talented entertainers, Folarin Falana aka Falz is plus one.

The consumate professional who wears many hats such as singer, rapper, actor, comedian and activist is celebrating his 30th year on God’s green earth.

Taking to his Instagram page in the early hours of Tuesday, October 27, 2020,  the birthday boy shared a beautiful shot of himself which he captioned;

“Mixed feelings. It has been a week since we lost our brave soldiers at the toll gate. I have so now officially been on this earth for 30 years. I pray for a much better tomorrow. I pray for a Nigeria that I can truly be proud to call home”.

Happy birthday Falz!

