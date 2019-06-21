‘Happy Birthday My World’ – Ndidi Purrs as He Gifts Wife Car on Her Birthday

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, is a man in love with his wife and he wants the whole world to know it.

The tough-tackling midfielder served couple goals as he celebrates his wife, Dinma Fortune, who turned a year older.

The couple, who allegedly met as teenagers, got married in May 2019, and the Leicester City star celebrated her birthday with lavish praise.

Ndidi, 22, took to Instagram to extol his wife’s virtues and also praise her for sticking with him through the rough.

Gifting her a state-of-the-art car, Ndidi wrote of his wife,

“When we first met, she had friends who discouraged her from me because I was just a boy playing football on the street and had nothing meanwhile there were guys with good jobs and cars (Venza) but she chose me. Sorry babe I have to let the world know how awesome you are. You’re my wife but I prefer calling you my babe because I want to date you forever and I pray as you turn a year older that God’s grace will continue to abide with you and make you a blessing to others. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY WORLD 🎂🎁… Keep being AMAZING ❤️ WCE”