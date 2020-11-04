‘Happy Birthday My Tata’, BBNaija’s Prince’s Birthday Message to Dora is Friendship Goals

Today is the 25th birthday celebration of former Big Brother Naija housemate, Dorathy Otiti and her best friend, Prince was sure to serve friendship goals with his message to her.

The pair who met during their time on Africa’s biggest reality TV show and grew to become close, have maintained their solid friendship bond outside the house.

Taking to his Instagram page, Prince penned a beautiful birthday message to his Tata, expressing gratitude for the gift of her friendship as well as calling her his ride or die.

See his beautiful message below.

