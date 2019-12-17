‘Happy birthday my Incorruptible’ – Aisha celebrates Buhari at 77

Aisha Buhari, wife of Nigerian President, Maj. Gen. Muhamadu Buhari (retd.) has paid tribute to him on his 77th birthday.

In a post shared by the First Lady on her Twitter handle, @aishambuhari, she hailed Buhari for being her ‘incorruptible GMB.’

Her post reads:

“Happy Birthday to MY incorruptible GMB. I wish you Allah’s Guidance Protection and Good Health to continue steering the affairs of our dear nation. Long Live GMB Long Live Federal Republic of Nigeria !”

The celebration comes weeks after Aisha caused a furore by accusing presidential media aide, Garba Shehu, of undermining her authority.

She also suggested that long-time Buhari ally and alleged leader of the ‘cabal’ at the presidency, Mamman Daura, gave presidential orders without the knowledge of the president.

While the issue was eventually swept under the carpet, her decision to refer to him as GMB – General Muhammadu Buhari – a week after Punch resurrected his title as a military dictator, may yet raise eyebrows amongst the president’s supporters.